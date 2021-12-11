IF THE HAT FITS: Slowing down amid the holiday chaos

We’re diving right into the holiday season, and things are just a little frantic.
From Christmas shopping, to planning holiday get-togethers, to high school winter sports tournaments, it’s one of the busiest and most stressful times of the year.
For me, I’ve been pedal to the floor since high school sports began in August. A lot of late nights, early mornings, and extra long work days have made up most of my weeks since then. I’ve hardly actually spent a large amount of time in my own home because I’m usually out on the road.
But Thursday night, I put everything on pause.
I attended McAlester’s Christmas parade, excitingly revived after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns. And my goodness, downtown was alive — filled with holiday spirit.
I met my family after a long day of work, and we ate dinner at a wonderful downtown establishment that has also been featured on our hit web series “mmm…That’s Tasty!”
After our bellies were full, we camped out along Choctaw Street like a lot of other excited families, and I decided my knees were feeling well enough to sit on the pavement with my niece and nephew so we could take in the parade together.
What followed was a little holiday magic.
I hadn’t seen them in weeks, and my heart absolutely melted when they gave me a hug and happily shared a piece of their blanket. I was seeing the parade through their eyes as they twinkled with wonder in the multicolored lights.
And it was fun for me to see some of our McAlester sports teams join in on the festivities.
Seeing how people reacted as their floats passed by was special. I wrote last week that special things are happening in McAlester, and I was reminded once again on Thursday night.
It was especially fun for me to see my niece light up at the dancers from all the local studios, and for my nephew to look up excitedly at the Buffalo football team while my sister and I taught him the “Go Buffs” hand signal.
By slowing down, I was able to step back and not only take some much-needed personal time with family, but also see how everyone else reacts to these teams that I’ve been or will be spending so much time with this school year.
You see, the outside can get lost when I’m focused on what game I’m covering, spotlights I’m writing, or planning for the next big project.
But for one night, I hung up my press badge and took it all in as a regular private citizen. And reminded of the reason why I’ve got the coolest job in the world.
Sporting events, dance competitions, parades — they allow us to come together and forget about everything else in the world, if even for just a few minutes. And it’s in those moments that the true magic happens.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
