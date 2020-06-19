IF THE HAT FITS: Signing on the dotted line

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: our area athletes are some of the best in the state.
That’s more and more evident as local student-athletes in all sports are continuing to sign and commit to play at the next level.
Hartshorne’s Jaylee Moore was one of our most recent additions to the collegiate athletics ranks, as she announced on Wednesday her commitment to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
I love seeing this, and it has been an honor and a privilege to cover these athletes and help share their accomplishments, even if it’s only been for a short amount of time that I’ve been in the job.
Jaylee joins a plethora of area student-athletes that are planning to make their mark at new schools with new teammates, all while bringing a whole lot of pride and love to the place they’ve called home.
And the coolest part about it all? It doesn’t look like this trend is going to slow down anytime soon.
As I mentioned earlier, we are seeing so many talented young people play multiple sports in our area. Area football, baseball, basketball, and soccer programs — just to name a few — are seeing their athletes soar to new heights and achieve great successes. And many in younger classes are already building their cases to be the next wave of college athletes.
Advancing to the next level is an amazing honor, and I applaud all of our area student-athletes that are choosing to make their mark as they begin a new chapter in their lives.
And that’s why, I’m asking for your help.
I want to continue to share these stories. The photos, the reactions, the support, I love to see it all. And I have a platform to help you share the moment with everyone else.
So please, send in any commitment or signing photos, and your thoughts and feelings about it all. Just shooting me a quick email is all it takes. Your years of hard work are paying off, and I want to help you honor yourself, your loved ones, and the journey that has led you to this moment.
In these uncertain times, there’s a lot of darkness out there right now. But the light, those bright spots, are still there. By bringing these awesome stories to the forefront, we can pierce the veil and let the light shine through.
Contact or send in your submission to Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
