IF THE HAT FITS: Shining bright under the spotlight

Game days are going to look a little different next season.
A lot of big things are happening in town when it comes to high school athletics, both during games and in the facilities that are hosting them.
Last August, McAlester school board members approved a $1.22-million facilities upgrade plan, and the rewards have been flowing in the last few months.
A brand new turf field at Mike Deak was installed, making the historic baseball complex a shining jewel in Pittsburg County. Not only has it served as the home of the Buffs baseball team, but a thrilling Pitt 8 Tournament was played at the field as well.
And come this fall, a new team will be calling Mike Deak Field home, as the Lady Buffs softball team will also now play fast-pitch in the park.
Currently, the next phase of improvements are in the works with the instillation of new LED lighting at both Mike Deak Field and Hook Eales Stadium. These state-of-the-art Musco lighting systems will quite literally make game nights at McAlester brighter than they've ever been.
Plus, there are more improvements happening around the district — locker room renovations, bathroom renovations, new driveways, new paint, and more.
I had a chat with McAlester athletic director James Singleton about all of the things happening around the district, and the vast scope of everything that is going at once.
"We've got a lot of irons in the fire," Singleton said.
But that sign of growth is a welcome one. I applaud the MPS Board of Education and the administration are tirelessly working to make these dreams a reality.
Because when you see these things happening, it means the school is investing in its students and their future. And it's not just in athletics, as McAlester is also committed to advancing its students in the arts and in the classroom as well.
It's not solely happening at McAlester, either. I see progress happening all over the area. From new facility upgrades, to being awarded grants for classrooms, to making sure every last student is taken care of so that they are given the tools to help find their best selves in such a formative time in their lives.
It's really cool to see, honestly. I was just having a conversation this week about how things around the area look quite different than they did even when I was in school. And while nostalgia is nice, it's also great to see things grow as we barrel toward the future with the next generation.
So shout out to our area schools working diligently as such vital parts of our communities. While I know it isn't easy, it's great to know that we'll be continuing to shine a light on the amazing things our youth do year in and year out. And let me just say, the future is very bright.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
