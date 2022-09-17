IF THE HAT FITS: Serving success

Success is a hard foundation to build, but it's nice to see the fruits of that labor start to bloom.
I wrote a story a few days ago about something pretty significant happening in Bob Brumley Gymnasium this fall. McAlester volleyball has been ranked in the top 10 for the last two weeks, something that has not happened in about a decade.
This is my third season in the job and being around the program, and let me tell you, I've seen so much growth just in the last few years. But this is a build that's been working for longer, and it's exciting to see those building blocks become a foundation for success.
I visited with coach Laurie Smith, and it was a great chat where we discussed everything from the road they've been on to this point, how the Lady Buffs continue to motivate themselves, and how they're continuing to push into the future.
The Lady Buffs deserve a lot of credit for reaching a milestone they have not seen in a long time. But of course, this team isn't satisfied. They want more, and they know they're going to have to push themselves to make that possible.
I love the use of their motivational hashtags this season, #total and #domore. I asked Smith what they meant, and learned the two go hand in hand.
"Total" is an acronym meaning "take our team to another level." And the Lady Buffs have definitely done that. But now they're looking for that next level, and they're always going to be striving for that next level — a high regional seed, a regional win, a state tournament bid, a state championship.
But to reach another level, that's where the second hashtag comes into play. "Do more" means exactly what it says — McAlester will need to do more to reach that next level, whether that be pushing harder in practice, lifting your teammates when they're down, or diving for a ball to save a play. It's giving that extra effort that others might not always be willing to do.
And I've seen the Lady Buffs "do more" plenty of times this season. From chasing down the perfect setup, to emphatic, spiking kills, to steel wall defenses at the net, McAlester volleyball continues to give everything it's got with each and every match.
"The girls work hard day in and day out, committed to that 'total' and 'do more' mind set," Smith told me. "And so hopefully we can come away checking the box on some of those other goals."
But possibly one of the coolest parts about it all is seeing the McAlester faithful recognize and respond to how hard the Lady Buffs are working on the court. Fans and fellow students have been packing Bob Brumley Gymnasium this season, and the old barn is rocking from the first serve to the match point.
And in turn, that's helping motivate the Lady Buffs even further.
"It means a lot to the girls to know that their classmates come and support them," Smith said. "And to know that when they're getting loud and rowdy on Friday night, those people come back and get loud and rowdy (at our games)."
There are a few home matches left on the schedule, and then it's time for the postseason. I challenge McAlester fans to make these last ones the rowdiest yet. Pack the stands, cheer loud, and come support this team as they do more and continue to take this team to another level.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
