IF THE HAT FITS: Senior Letters showcase best of our area youth

Every day, the coronavirus pandemic seems to change our lives in different ways. But even with all that change, there’s a lot of good that still shines through.
Earlier this week, we put out a call to area high school senior athletes. We wanted to give them a platform to talk about themselves, their sports, their school and say goodbye on their own terms.
I received our first submission from Indianola senior Eli Prince. And in just a few short words, I saw something that I was starting to lose sight of while dealing with the aftermath of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
I saw hope.
Eli wrote of his passion for a multitude of sports, especially track. He met a hurdle when he tore his ACL and had to have reconstructive surgery. He fought and rehabbed and came back with the goal to once again make a trip to state in his final season, when it was all stripped away.
But while Eli was devastated by the, in his words, “crushing” news of the cancellation, he didn’t keep his head down. Instead, he refocused and set his sights on a new goal.
He wants to dedicate his life to physical therapy. He wants to give back and help others dealing with the aftermath of their own injuries just as he was helped. Eli looks forward to the future with a steadfast resolve.
Eli showcased in his short yet profound letter what is amazing about all of our area youth. They’ve grown up, and are dealing with an historic global event in real time with courage and maturity.
And that should give everyone hope. There is uncertainty right now all around us, but we shouldn’t miss the positivity and outpouring of love that is surrounding the incredible individuals that call this area home.
I look forward to more letters like Eli's from our area seniors. Any senior athlete that wants to talk about their careers, passions, thank yous, goodbyes and pen it in their own words can send them to me via email. I’ll do my part and use my platform to make sure your voice is heard.
This is uncharted territory for us all. We don’t know how this is going to continue to affect us going forward. But you know what? The kids are alright.
Send in your Senior Letters and contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
