Can I let you in on a secret?
I’ve been losing sleep. Not that I’ve ever been good at sleeping anyway. My blood is probably 87% coffee by now.
But the reason lately has been selecting our all-area basketball teams. As I’ve mentioned before, I love this job, and I intend to do it right.
Let me tell you another secret — I have a habit of wanting to make sure everyone is happy, even if it completely stresses me out.
But I know that there will be debate about my selections. And that’s good. I love a good, civil sports debate — and it can make for great discussions. It’ll even help us feel a little closer to normal.
Just as everyone is rehashing the LeBron vs. Jordan debate during the airing of “The Last Dance,” sports discussions help us connect and allow us to reminisce on everything that has happened.
Which brings me back to how difficult it was to slot the all-area selections.
Take our Player of the Year selection, for instance. It came down to Adante Holiman and Carson Thompson. Both fantastic players with outstanding numbers this past season.
Ultimately, the choice came down to a few factors. Thompson recorded a record milestone by eclipsing 2,000 career points, earned an all state roster spot, and despite averaging fewer points, had more boards and slightly more assists.
That’s a razor thin margin.
And while Holiman was still deservedly named to the first team, I know his drive and determination will have him gunning for that top spot next season.
But those slim margins are where the decisions had to be made, from top to bottom.
I had to cut players, kids I knew had worked hard all season long. But I had to stick to the data. I again wish that I could list every single player in the area, because to me, you’re some of the best that Oklahoma has to offer.
I don’t take this job or my responsibilities lightly. I perhaps care more because I’m a Pittsburg County native.
But I know that there will be discussions about the decisions made. And that’s OK. Because we’re at least talking sports. We’re talking about these players, these games, and in those moments, we can forget the world outside.
No virus, no brittle world market. Just sports, stats, and a grateful sports editor that is proud to be a part of this community.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.