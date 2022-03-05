IF THE HAT FITS: Seeing dreams of gold

There's not much more exciting than championship season.
I'm writing this on a Friday afternoon on the road, as Oklahoma high school basketball playoffs are reaching their peak. And anytime you're writing about basketball in March is pretty special.
As I type, three local teams are still in action as they reach the home stretch of their exciting seasons.
The McAlester Lady Buffs punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2012 after an exciting victory over Grove on Thursday.
At the beginning of the season, I asked the Lady Buffs what their goals were this season and they all said one answer — make it to the state tournament. Of course, now their dreams are turning a little more golden as they'll next fight for the ultimate prize of a state championship.
And they'll get to do so inside the Lloyd Noble Center on the University of Oklahoma campus. It doesn't get much bigger than playing on a stage like that, and is a testament to the hard work and sacrifice that these Lady Buffs have poured into this season.
I expect to see a lot of black and gold filling those crimson seats, and I'll be courtside ready to help tell the story of this awesome team.
Speaking of more awesome teams, the McAlester Buffaloes have been making their own mark on the 2021-2022 season. The Buffs have secured a winning season full of gritty victories and fantastic finishes, and have seen history in the making with a brand new program leading scorer. And as of this writing, have advanced to the area tournament.
I'm not a fortune teller and don't know how this one will end. But I do know they've made a community and town super proud, and it's been fun to be along for the ride.
Lastly, the Pittsburg Lady Panthers have written their own history this season. They came into the Class B State Tournament with a perfect 27-0, and secured the program's first-ever win at the state tournament on Thursday as they outlasted Lookeba-Sickles.
To say it's been a special season for all of these teams feels like an understatement. But the coolest part for me is seeing the smiles, the cheers, and the happiness that comes from this time of year. And not only did those two communities all rally around each other, but it feels like our whole area bands together this time every year.
So congrats to these and all of our area teams. No matter if your season ended in districts, regionals, area, or state, you've made your school and communities proud. And that in itself is a major win you can hang your hat on.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
