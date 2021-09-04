IF THE HAT FITS: Saying goodbye to summer and hello to the fall

Well, summer’s over — kind of.
With the Labor Day weekend upon us, it is the unofficial end to the summer as we all spend one last hurrah out on the lake, camping, taking a mini vacation, catching a sporting event, or just spending a lazy weekend at home.
But this also means that it is time for the fall season to shine. Sure, it’s still 90 degrees most days and the sun is actively trying to light everything on fire all the time — but I assure you, fall is on the way.
We’re already deep into the fall sports season, and as the weather cools, so will the feeling that those sports bring.
We’ll start wearing our hoodies and jackets, people will bring blankets to wrap themselves in, and concession stands will sell the sweet, warming relief of hot chocolate to go along with your snacks.
The days will get shorter, the nights longer, but the level of competition at which our teams compete will only continue to build.
Softball and baseball playoffs will begin at the end of this month, followed quickly by the volleyball and cross country postseasons. The winter sports of basketball and wrestling will begin practice on October 1, and football will see district champions crowned and the race to the gold ball begin at the turn of November.
We’ll see homecoming games and festivities, parades, bonfires, and pep rallies. We’ll come together around the nearest heat source, and the blood will get flowing as we cheer on our area teams.
And let’s not forget the return of college football this week, with the Sooners, Cowboys, and Golden Hurricane all beginning their seasons in their home stadiums. Just yet another reason for us all to rally together and forget the world for a little bit.
Sounds like a lot of fun, doesn’t it? But to get there, you’ve got to be safe this weekend.
By all means, enjoy yourself. But take care as you hit the jet ski one last time, take a hike on your favorite trail, or decide to fire up the blender for a few frozen poolside beverages — all in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to ravage our community, state, nation, and the globe.
Wear your life vest, be on the lookout for snakes, wrap up your knees and ankles before the family volleyball game, and stay home if you’re sick.
All sounds like simple steps, sure. But even the smallest precautions can make the world of difference.
So enjoy your summer finale, and may all of our fall dreams come true on the other side — pumpkin spice and all.
Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend, everyone!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
