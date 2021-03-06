IF THE HAT FITS: Saying 'goodbye' to a season

Everybody remembers those moments of triumph.
The game-winning shot, the crowd on its feet, the dog pile at center court — they’re all fantastic moments etched in our memories for years to come. And while I love those moments, there are a few other moments I’m going to remember from the Class A-B State Tournaments this week.
A gripping embrace with coaches as seniors check out of the ballgame for the final time in their careers, fans chanting “We are proud of you!” to their teams, and a tearful reunion as players meet their families outside the arena for the last time.
You see, those moments aren’t usually splashed on front pages or given full photo spreads. Sure, they’ll be captured here and there, but really, those moments are private culminations of months and years of hard work, dedication, and a dream.
I joked with myself the other night that the only time that I’ve ever stepped on the hardwood in the Big House was as a journalist — never as a player. So I’m already living vicariously through our local teams throughout the playoffs. But I’m definitely no stranger to the heartache.
The feeling of leaving everything you have on the floor, giving everything you’ve got for the name on the front of the jersey, and sitting in the locker room in silence for what seems like hours because you know it’ll be the last time you wear those threads.
By now, you’re probably thinking: “Dang, dude. Are you trying to depress us?” No, quite the opposite, actually. But I hear you, so let me speed up to the point.
Because remember those moments I mentioned earlier — the hugs and the tears? Those stick with you. They remind you that you’ve been spending your formative years doing something that you love and gaining so much in the process. Your team became your family, your coach another parent, and your hometown became something magical — even if for a short time in your life.
All of that to say this: Congratulations. To all of our area teams that have seen their seasons come to an end — no matter when that was — you made it through a year unlike any other. And that alone deserves all of the applause. You gave us all something to cheer for, something to rally behind, and something to hope for as well.
To you seniors, I know this is tough. But trust me when I say you can look back on your careers and smile. You made us all proud, and you’ve become amazing young men and women in the process. It's been an honor to be along for the ride.
As for those of you that will be returning, the offseason starts now and the work begins anew. And I can’t wait to do it all again with you next season.
Derek Hatridge
