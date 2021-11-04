IF THE HAT FITS: Saying farewell to the 2021 football regular season

Well, we’ve done it. We’ve made it to the end.
Last night marked the final games of the 2021 football regular season, which means that many teams saw their campaigns come to an end — with others only just beginning.
The football season is always a long, arduous affair. It begins in the height of the Oklahoma summer heat, and ends with the chill of an autumn November night.
But everything in between is where a lot of memories are made.
From thrilling touchdowns, to crowd-roaring interceptions, to the highs of an after-win meal, to the solemn reflection of a loss on a quiet bus ride home.
There’s a lot of growth both as a player and a person for student-athletes throughout the season. Take it from someone that gets to see the journey from the field, these players are completely different people at season’s end than they are at the beginning.
And that’s a good thing. I know personally the impact that playing sports can have on a person, and let me tell you, the experience is transformative.
The power of a team is an incredible thing, especially in the sport of football. And no matter how this season turned out, every player on that team grew closer together.
So let me be the first to congratulate everyone on making it through another successful season. There were a lot of blood, sweat, and tears poured into each and every practice, every game, and every weight room session.
For you seniors, congratulations on wrapping up the final regular season of your high school careers. I hope you’ll look back on these days fondly, and realize that you have made your whole schools and communities proud in the process.
For the rest of you, I know you’re already looking forward to to what’s next — whether that be the playoffs or the next season. And in both cases, I know you’re going to jump right back into the work and be ready for what your future has in store.
For those of you that saw your season end this week, thanks for all the fun and great memories that were made. I hope you’ve enjoyed it, and it’s been an honor to see your journeys this year.
And for those that will be continuing on into the postseason, the slate has now been wiped clean — and every single game matters. I know you’re going to work hard, and make us all proud.
So good luck, and let's go ring chasing. I'll be seeing you on the sidelines.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
