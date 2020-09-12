IF THE HAT FITS: Remembering to enjoy the journey

This year has been a roller coaster.
I think I’ve written that sentence before — at least 2020 times. But it’s so evergreen that it may as well be this year’s slogan.
But this time, the roller coaster lifted us up at the end of this week. Sure, it’s after it let us fall down, but it’s the thought that counts, right?
I’m of course talking about football and everything that has transpired the last two weeks.
Starting last Wednesday, McAlester players and fans were hit with the news that the game against Sallisaw was cancelled. And believe me, it wasn’t fun being the bearer of that news either.
The Buffs took it in stride and switched gears to focus on the rivalry week with Ada. But Wednesday came once again, with the same result as the previous week.
However, this is where the story takes a turn, much to the delight of the McAlester faithful.
The very next day, McAlester announced that there will be football played this week, just not at Hook Eales Stadium.
The Buffs instead head to Shawnee for a weekend battle, and for a few hours, we will get to forget all the craziness happening in the world around us.
It’s a great reminder to enjoy those winning moments. There’s a lot of seriousness going on in the world, but it’s those bright spots that help keep you going. And this isn’t just a reminder for McAlester football fans, but for everyone in all activities in each city and town across the state.
It’s the fall, which means school colors and activities nearly every night of the week. And we’re once again being reminded how much our communities and the people in them impact our lives. Every day, there are those moments and memories that seem to resonate with your very soul.
It’s getting rewarded a ribbon from the county fair — even if you had to participate virtually.
It’s performing that halftime ensemble you’ve been working on for weeks as your grandparents watch it being broadcast over the internet.
It’s seeing warm eyes light up with happiness as your loved one takes to the playing surface — even from behind a custom team mask.
Those are the moments to hold on to. I wrote last week how it’s going to take everyone working together as a team to help propel our communities forward. And we’re seeing that first hand.
There have been people hard at work making sure our kids and our communities stay safe and not miss out on these moments that, to be frank, they’ll never get back again.
So let’s keep it up. By working together, we’ll get to enjoy all of these moments that will resonate for a lifetime. And we’ll make it to the end of the roller coaster ride that we’re on, with the memories and photo evidence to prove it.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
