IF THE HAT FITS: Reflections rolling down the highway

I've been seeing a lot of Oklahoma through my windshield this week.
It's one of my busiest times of year right now. There are so many sports happening, including playoffs and state tournaments for every fall sport but football. Oh yeah, and there's still plenty of football to cover too.
I knew when planning out my week that it would be spent more out of the office and instead on location. But I enjoy that because I enjoy covering games, and getting out to visit with all of you — the fans and readers.
Tuesday brought about Senior Night for McAlester volleyball. This group of ladies have been working tough all season long, and have seen many successes. But on Tuesday, it was our time to honor the seniors who have given so much to the program.
Plus, I love that the Lady Buffs also honor the seniors from the opposing team that night. It's an extra special touch, and is a true testament to sportsmanship.
Next was a trip to Tahlequah on Wednesday for Lady Buffs softball. They're another hard-working group that have a lot of energy and are fun to be around. Even when dealing with several injuries and tough situations, they still cheered and gave everything they had for their team.
Thursday was an extremely busy day. I left McAlester with the sunrise to Oklahoma City and USA Hall of Fame Stadium Complex as a Pitt 8 battle unfolded in the Class B Fast-Pitch State Tournament between Kiowa and Stuart. It really felt like half the area was at that ballgame, and those girls battled so hard and represented their towns and communities well.
From there, I went up I-35 to Edmond, where Kiowa baseball was locked in a heated contest with Roff. You remember all those Kiowa and Stuart softball fans from the previous paragraph? They had all made their way there too, this time cheering as one.
I bounced from Edmond and hit the turnpike northeast to Coweta, rounding out my day with McAlester football and arriving home at just before 2 a.m.
Then yesterday, I covered more football but stayed in the area as I traveled to Wilburton's homecoming matchup against Eufaula.
Which brings us to today, and the end of a long week. To say I'm exhausted is a bit of an understatement, but I feel fulfilled at the same time. Because as I mentioned earlier, getting out to cover all of these things for our communities and this area is one of my favorite things. And I enjoy getting to visit with you all too.
Your kind words, your thank you's, and seeing you all sharing the stories and photos I've poured so much of myself into means more than I think I could ever express. So as I wind down this week and prepare for another one, I just wanted to say thank you all, and I'll see you at the game.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.