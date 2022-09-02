IF THE HAT FITS: Reflecting and readying for more

It's Labor Day Weekend, and that means that it's time for a little rest and reflection.
Of course, you're reading this in Saturday's paper, which means I'm spending my day in Shreveport with the McAlester Buffaloes facing off in the Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase. But after my final story is filed, I too will be reflecting on the last few weeks.
You see, for many of the fall sports outside of football, this is the halfway point of the season. Teams around the area and the state in sports like baseball, fast-pitch softball, and volleyball have been hard at work since the beginning of August, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.
We've seen hard fought battles, thrilling victories, crushing defeats, and have already made so many memories. Tournaments have been won, festivals have been played, and a lot of miles have been put on the tires of these teams and their fans.
But the fun is only getting started.
Now, it's a race to the end of the regular season with teams vying for positioning as they prepare for the playoffs. And then, it's like a whole new season begins.
Postseason play is always a fast-moving, rough and tumble experience. Many teams in our area have made so much history over the years, including bringing home state championships. But to lift that trophy at the end of the season, student-athletes will be kicking their hard-working practices and games into overdrive.
I've written the adage how sports seasons are not sprints but marathons. However, teams are rounding the turn and will be racing toward the finish line.
It's going to be a lot of fun, and I'm going to be bouncing from place to place as those moments unfold in the next few weeks. So whether you see me at the diamond or the court, just know that I'm here to capture and enjoy those moments alongside you all.
That's the best part about this job — the adventure. Local teams took me along for the ride on so many adventures last academic school year. And although we're only a month into this year, I can already tell that it's going to be another one full of fantastic experiences.
So enjoy your break this weekend, athletes. You've all earned it. But I know you'll be hitting the ground running for the next leg of the race, and I can't wait to see how you all cross the finish line.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
