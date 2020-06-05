IF THE HAT FITS: Question marks and decisions for summer sports

As the summer heat descends upon the state, local athletes are back at work following the return of sports from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic — and area schools have worked tirelessly to ensure student safety as they phase back into athletics.
Even just a few weeks ago, no one knew what a return to the weight rooms and playing fields might look like. As new data continued to flow from the CDC, state and local health departments, decisions were being made and rehashed daily.
As one local athletic director told me, “We were literally making a plan, throwing it away, and making a new one every day.”
After the OSSAA’s plans were scuttled to disagreement, a lot fell on the shoulders of each school district.
Do you make them wear masks? Would a mask hinder breathing during the hot workouts? How do you minimize contact with respiratory droplets among students? Outside versus inside instruction?
Those were a lot of question marks.
Now, most schools around the area have come up with their own plans on returning students to sports, and have begun to implement their plans. These have generally looked the same around our area, with a few exceptions sprinkled about.
The main tenets of each plan, though, seem to center around what initially sounds as the most basic concepts of health — wash your hands, clean your station, take your temperature.
Simple steps on the surface, but they could make the biggest difference. I applaud all the athletic directors, administrators, and coaches, as well as local city leaders, for their efforts in coming together and making sure safe practices and protocol are in place to keep student athletes healthy.
The last few months of the shutdown have caused a lot of analyzing and reflection, and more questions than answers at times.
But through the hard work of those with the singular goal in mind of doing what’s best for their local youth, plans were made and now action is being taken.
I attended a few of the parent meetings for McAlester athletics that I could make it to and spoke with some of those in attendance. Parents voiced their gratitude for MHS in drafting a safe, effective plan, and coaches implored the importance of adhering to the guidelines to prevent any delays in their athletics educations.
I don’t know what it’s going to look like in the following weeks and months. If I did, I’d probably have a few more zeros in the bank. But what I do know is that there are folks hard at work trying to make what they feel is the best decisions for your kids.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.