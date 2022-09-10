IF THE HAT FITS: Putting McAlester back on the map

The Mac is back.
Well, the Buffs have been for a while. But let me dig into what I'm meaning when I say that.
Last weekend, McAlester participated in the Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. The Buffs played a very talented Scotlandville team, but made an absolute statement with a second-half shutout on the way to a 35-20 win.
But let me tell you, it felt like a home game at Hook Eales Stadium. Fans clad in black and gold flocked to Louisiana, and were the loudest and rowdiest crowd of the weekend.
And that, folks, is an absolute badge of honor. I heard tale that McAlester had as many fans show up as even local Shreveport teams usually do when they play in the showcase. You supported this team wholeheartedly, and I promise you they felt the love on the field.
But we see it all the time here at home, and it's something I don't think we fully appreciate until we stop and look at what's going on around us. There have been two home games, and it's been standing room only at the Hook! People want to come out and see this team, and are giving their all to help cheer them on.
And it's not just football that's been feeling the love. I've seen it in all the games I've covered so far.
Lady Buffs volleyball — which is currently ranked in the top 10 in 5A for the first time in a decade — has had some incredible matches that have kept Bob Brumley Gymnasium rocking. And the high energy Lady Buffs softball team has felt the support as they break in their new home at Mike Deak Field.
But this isn't just something new this semester. Fans have been energized by Buffalo athletics, and the student-athletes have been working their tails off to represent their home and their school.
Basketball and wrestling held it down in the winter, as we saw many historic feats of athleticism. From the growing number of girls wrestlers making themselves known, to rowdy hoops nights in Brumley, to a fourth girls basketball state championship — where McAlester fans painted the crimson Lloyd Noble Center black and gold as well.
In the spring, boys and girls soccer electrified crowds at the Hook once again, track, golf, and tennis made state competition runs, and baseball returned to the state tournament for the first time in a decade.
And through it all, I keep thinking this is like something out of a movie. To see a town and a community come together is pretty special, and it's the people that make it special. From the student-athletes, to coaches, to booster clubs, to administration, to parents and fans — you help make McAlester special.
And the rest of the state is taking notice. McAlester is a tough place to play, and the Buffs and Lady Buffs are going to be ready for battle from the start. Our corner of Oklahoma gets overlooked and underrated a lot of times. But you know what? I think that tide is changing.
So be proud of yourself, McAlester. And let's keep showing our fellow Okies what makes this southeastern town so special.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
