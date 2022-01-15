It’s that time of year once again, and I know we’re all excited for the days ahead.
I’m of course referring to the annual Pitt 8 Conference Basketball Tournament, which takes place from the upcoming Monday all the way to the championships next Saturday.
Every year, this tournament pits schools from across the county as they all battle for the coveted conference championship. It’s a tournament that has seen more than a century of tradition, and will continue in 2022 with Canadian and Savanna serving as this year’s hosts.
I grew up around the tournament, with my parents, my older sister, myself, and my younger brother all having participated in the historic event. And I know I’m not along, as many families in all the communities in this county have generations of experience in the tournament.
That’s part of the reason I think it remains so special to so many. Plus, many players current and former have family and friends that play for the other schools, so there are friendly rivalries and plenty of folks cheering for teams other than their own.
Speaking of fans, that’s another one of my favorite things about the tournament. Fans from all these schools flock to the gym each and every night, creating a buzzing atmosphere that is really only recreated when the playoffs roll around.
At the end of the week, two champions will be crowned, with their communities roaring in support — and I’m going to be there for every moment, covering it all.
Last year’s tournament was one of the most exhausting yet satisfying weeks I have had on the job. And I have a feeling this year’s edition is going to be one of the best yet.
We have so much great talent around the area, and as we’ve seen before, any night could be an upset, or an overtime thriller, or a team getting the win putting themselves one step closer to their goals of a championship.
It’s going to be a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see what this week has in store for us all. To all our area teams, good luck! To the fans, have fun! And I’ll be hanging out with you all every night as we partake in this journey together.
See you all next week!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
