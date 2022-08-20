IF THE HAT FITS: Prepare for Friday night lights

If you're reading this, you may have noticed that this paper was a little heavier than usual.
That's because this Saturday's edition contains the 2022 McAlester News-Capital Gridiron Preview. I'm so proud of this product, and there's so much I want to say — and actually already have. So check out the Letter from the Editor in the magazine, pour through the pages, and enjoy.
But if you're holding a copy of our preview magazine, that means that football is finally upon us.
In less than a week's time, high school football will be kicking off in Oklahoma with Zero Week action. For those unfamiliar with the term, teams are allowed to forgo a second scrimmage and start the season a week earlier — and will take a bye week at some point in the regular season.
Three area teams chose that route with McAlester, Wilburton, and Canadian will all begin their seasons on Friday. The Buffs will host Broken Bow, the Diggers will host Gore, and the Cougars will travel to face off against Ketchum.
The three remaining teams will all kickoff their season Week 1 with Quinton heading to Wetumka, Savanna facing Warner, and Hartshorne heading to Wilburton for the Battle of Gowen Mountain.
But folks, the long months of waiting is finally over. Teams will be preparing for real opponents, stadium lights will shine like beacons across the state, and crowd noise will shake the Friday evening air. Football is back.
I want to wish all our area teams the best of luck this season. Our communities are fantastic about supporting their local schools and teams, and I'm excited to see how you all show out as you cheer on your team through the thrilling wins and those tough defeats. Because no matter the final score at the end of the night, these kids will have made their communities proud.
It's been a long time since I've been on those sidelines, but I feel like I'm already in midseason form. Sure, there may be a little rust to shake off. But the excitement of the start of the season and the promise of anything being possible has me ready to charge out of the gate.
This is always a special time of year, and even though the weather is — finally! — cooling down, the action is only just starting to boil.
So I'm issuing a challenge to all you fans: be the best fan in the state. Cheer the loudest, dress up head to toe in your school colors, tailgate, maybe create a new tradition. Just whatever you do, let the rest of the state know that when they play your team, they better be ready for the rowdy.
I think that's going to be an easy task for folks around here, but I'm excited to see what you make of it. And if you see me walking — and sometimes running — down the sideline, don't be afraid to wave or say hello.
See you all out at the field!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.