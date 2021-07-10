IF THE HAT FITS: Practices are fast approaching

Things are all quiet on the sports front — for now.
Don’t get me wrong, our area student-athletes are hard at work at camps, workouts, summer leagues, and the like. I myself have been hard at work behind the scenes on a few projects as well that I think you’ll really enjoy.
Still, stadiums, field houses, ballparks, and arenas sit mostly silent. But while things may seem quiet, that’ll soon be remedied.
Four sports — FOUR — will begin official organized practice in just a matter of days. So if you participate in cross country, fast-pitch softball, volleyball, or fall baseball, your every day is about to get kicked into overdrive.
That means it’s only a few more weeks when Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association high school competition officially returns to the state of Oklahoma. And thank goodness.
August 9 is that special date, but it also serves as another marker for the sport of football — because that’s when its organized practices are finally able to begin.
I’ve been speaking with football coaches all week, and to say they’re excited is an understatement. They’re literally counting down the days, and who could blame them?
Looking back to where we were a year ago, my goodness how things have changed.
Of course COVID is still hanging around, and we need to continue to be vigilant in keeping it out of our lives and our lungs.
But we have made great strides, and it feels like we’re heading into a mostly normal school year once again as long as we keep pushing.
Pretty soon, we’ll get to hear the tink of a bat as it connects with a ball, and the heavy stomps of a pack of runners. We’ll hear the echoes as a ball is spiked at the net, and the roar of the crowd as pads collide on Friday nights.
There’s a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks, months, and school year. So many fun and unique story lines around the area across many sports are already forming, and I can’t wait to see how these unwritten stories unfold before our very eyes.
So enjoy the “quiet” now. Because when we all get to gather together once again, it’s going to be a gloriously rowdy time.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
