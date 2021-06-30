IF THE HAT FITS: Navigating the quest to find some of the best

It seems that sports spends a lot of time talking about goats. No, not the animal. The acronym “G.O.A.T." — Greatest Of All Time.
Sports figures and fans alike have long debated who is the best, and if an up-and-comer is soon to take the crown from the longtime figure head.
It’s Independence Day weekend, which means you might be watching the man whom many have considered as the greatest competitive eater — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut. Or maybe you’ve been watching the Olympics trials and seeing the absolute phenomenon that is Simone Biles. Or you’ve maybe been caught up in the NBA’s G.O.A.T discussion between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
In any case, we all love having these debates. They can sometimes get pretty heated, but in the end provide a lot of discussion and a little camaraderie as well. And it’s in that spirit that we decided to create the opportunity for McAlester football fans to discuss their favorites.
For the entirety of June, we’ve taken polls to ask Buffs fans their top pick at each position. We didn’t come up with the winners — you all did by letting your voices be heard.
I’ve had former players and their families call and email to tell me how much they’ve enjoyed not only getting to vote, but reminiscing on their time at McAlester. And all of that was part of the goal we wanted to achieve.
As I’ve mentioned before, this project spans more than just a fan vote. We assembled a committee of people who have extensive knowledge and experience with McAlester football and put them to the test to see if they could name the All-Time McAlester Football Team.
And after hours and days of their considerations, myself finding stats and awards to present as evidence, more discussion, and now hearing from all of the fan base — we’re nearly there.
Sure, a lot of times these things can be subjective. And we know it’ll easily change in the next five, 10, and 15 years. It’ll forever constantly change because McAlester football will continue to have student-athletes that will write and rewrite the lore that comes with being a Buff.
But in the end, we want to get the fairest list possible, as well as add in a team that fans had sole control over. My name may be on the bylines, but I’m just doing the meetings and the math. These stories and results, however, belong to McAlester.
So be on the lookout for the complete finished product that will be included in our 2021 McAlester News-Capital Football Preview magazine, which is really taking shape and will be hot off the presses in plenty of time to get football fans all across the local area excited about another season.
And who knows? Maybe we’re seeing the next G.O.A.T. write the early chapters of their story before our very eyes.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.