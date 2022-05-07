IF THE HAT FITS: Lots of fun this year

How cool has this been?
A discussion the other day had me reflecting on the school year as the end draws ever nearer. There have been so many cool things we've been privileged to see and experience through high school athletics.
Starting back in August, fall sports hit the ground running in the Oklahoma heat. Baseball and softball battled it out daily, and football got the adrenaline pumping on Friday night. I knew McAlester was going to be stout, but with each passing game, I knew something special was brewing.
That turned into an undefeated regular season, a deep playoff run, and a state championship game at Chad Richison Stadium in early December. You're doing something right if you're still playing football at that point.
The Buffs became the winningest team in McAlester history this season. And while they were named runner-up, they're all champions in my book for the way they inspired not only this entire town, but all the surrounding communities in our area.
By that point, basketball had begun as well. We had many fun, talented teams across the area, all with the hopes of making it to the state tournament.
Two local teams achieved those goals and did just that — and much more.
The Pittsburg Lady Panthers and McAlester Lady Buffs both brought home gold balls after thrillingly historic tournament runs. The Lady Panthers earned the first state championship in school history in any sport, and the Lady Buffs nabbed the program's fourth championship — and first in more than a decade.
The atmospheres at those state championship games were some of the best that I've ever been in, and I still get chills when I think about how incredibly people from across our area supported these special groups of ladies.
But there was no rest for the weary as spring sports roared out onto the scene. We saw many cool things and new accomplishments this year across the area.
Now I'm writing while neck deep in the busiest two weeks of the year as we crown spring sports champions. I was in Ada on Monday to watch Lexi Zurovetz advance to State in tennis, Collinsville on Tuesday as Lady Buffs soccer made its second-ever playoff appearance, and have spent Wednesday and Thursday in Kingston watching Lady Buffs golf in its first state tournament since 2014 and senior Aubrey House fight for state championship.
There's still plenty more to go, and I'll be almost quite literally sprinting to the finish. But taking a moment to slow down and reflect, it's been a pretty special year. And I'm thankful to have been able to experience it all as I was honored to tell the stories of our amazing student-athletes.
So I guess what I'm getting at is thank you for letting me join on this crazy ride. It's been a lot of fun, but I love seeing the impact our little corner of Oklahoma makes on the rest of the state.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
