Isolation is weird. For all the stuff that I actually have to do, like work or house projects, it still feels like there’s nothing to do.
So it’s not surprising that I find my mind wondering. And I know I’m not the only one. Without the distraction of the usual suspects, it’s given us all time to reflect.
I talked with Lady Miners coach Mark Woolard the other day, and asked him to recall his thoughts on the season. He did more than that, and we talked about his entire tenure at Hartshorne.
Woolard talked about how so much has changed in the last few years just for Hartshorne. A new gym facility, becoming a state tournament staple, and sending multiple players to play at the next level.
And that’s just in Hartshorne. I look around the area, and I can see so much change.
It’s happened a lot just in my lifetime, but our parents and grandparents can tell us about so much more.
I’m from Kiowa, a smaller school known for baseball, basketball, and softball. But did you know that the school used to have a football program?
The Kiowa Cowboys were even state champions in 1940, the first state title for the school in any sport before the Cowgirl softball team crashed through that ceiling with three straight titles.
In an odd twist of fate, the old football field was where the softball field currently sits.
For McAlester, many know of the former professional minor league baseball team, the McAlester Rockets. That field was located where Hook Eales Stadium currently sits — which has seen several changes over the years itself.
Speaking of baseball in McAlester, the classic that is Mike Deak Field has stood for ages, but the area around it has flourished into one of the city’s top parks.
Those are just some of the examples that I can rattle off quickly, but the stories go on and on.
And that’s why, during these just supremely strange times, it’s therapeutic to use this time to look back. It’s fun to see old pictures, and hear the stories of those who were there and lived it.
While we look toward to an unknown future after coronavirus, looking back can give us some great perspective and help us wonder and imagine what amazing changes await us.
