IF THE HAT FITS: Let's see how far we've come

Nancy Ann Nevels, 76, of Hartshorne, passed away Sunday, March 14, at her home in Hartshorne. Visitation will be Thursday, March 18 until 8:00 p.m., at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne. Funeral services will be Friday, March 19, at 10:00 a.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel in H…