IF THE HAT FITS: Let's do this one more time

Here we are once again.
A year ago, I wrote a column as I prepared to cover McAlester facing Collinsville in the 5A championship game. I wrote about being welcomed by the McAlester community and becoming an honorary Buff as my brother played four years of football on the very field I now call an office.
But wouldn't you know it, we're back here again.
McAlester will be facing Carl Albert in this year's 5A final, and I couldn't be more excited to be heading back to Chad Richison Stadium. This year has been an absolute whirlwind, but I wouldn't trade it for anything.
In last year's column, I wrote how every time I look at a player, I see my teenage brother looking back at me. That still holds true, and I swell with pride seeing the current generation of Buffaloes play for the name splashed across their chest.
I've been on the sidelines all season, been to a majority of the practices, and witnessed every satisfying victory alongside the heartbreaking struggles. But through it all, I've seen a team come together to do something incredible.
And they have one more chance to do it again.
I'm writing this column on Thursday, so this version of me has no idea what is in store this Saturday. But what I do know is I'm incredibly proud of these young men and their coaches for putting together a season of which most teams only dream.
But that's just the kind of athletes and mentality we have here in southeast Oklahoma. Just in 2022 alone, three state championships have come back to our corner of the state. And nothing would make me happier to see No. 4 find a home at Hook Eales Stadium.
No matter what happens during the game though, I hope each and every one of the Buffaloes know how proud this town and community is of them. And to you seniors, believe me when I say you've left your mark on McAlester forever, and you can always be proud of that.
I've mentioned before how I become attached to teams I cover, especially when I've known the athletes for a while. These Buffs are no different, and it's been an absolute honor to have been on this journey with you all this season.
Coach Forrest Mazey has talked about how someone should write a book about this season, and I'd say I'd be up for the challenge. But it's up to the Buffs to finish the story, and write their own ending.
Good luck, fellas. Your city and community are behind you every step of the way.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
