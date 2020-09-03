IF THE HAT FITS: Let's all be team players

We knew there was a possibility the coronavirus pandemic would impact high school athletics, and that possibility reared its ugly head in our area this week.
The McAlester Buffaloes football team was set to play at Sallisaw before that game was canceled on Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 case at the host school.
With no time to find a replacement, McAlester will instead be using the open slot as a bye week and will try to add a game during its regularly scheduled week off on Sept. 18.
McAlester softball also saw an impact after it was announced that one of its players tested positive, forcing a quarantine and cancellation of a few upcoming games.
Other schools in our area have seen impacts from the virus as well, with Savanna’s football team quarantining for two weeks in August. The Bulldogs were forced to cancel their preseason scrimmages, but have returned to full health.
The Hartshorne Miners also saw one of their football games canceled after their Sept. 11 opponent Morris had a player test positive and force a quarantine for the Eagles.
Those are just a few examples of how the coronavirus has made an impact on local high school athletics. We knew these possibilities were likely to occur, but it doesn’t minimize the feelings one gets when it actually does.
As we move forward through a school year like none other, it’s going to take all of us working together to make it to the other side. Our student-athletes and their teams have shown amazing resolve and tenacity despite the hangups.
So it’s up to us to be team players as well.
By doing our part, we can help our student-athletes continue to participate in the sports they love. In order for these seasons to be had, games to be played, and memories to be made, it’ll be up to all of us to support our area teams and do what we can to help keep them safe and healthy.
We owe it to these kids and our communities. They’ve had to endure so much already, and have had things taken away from them that they can never get back.
But by working together, we’ll make it through these tumultuous times. And who knows what else we can accomplish? Our kids are working hard, so let’s do our part too — for them.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.