IF THE HAT FITS: Let the games begin, again

Ready or not, here they come.
Despite the chilling start and the shuffling of teams and start times, the high school basketball playoffs have begun.
In a year that has been anything but normal, it’s honestly incredible we’ve made it to this point. But, just like with football, through the hard work of everyone involved, we’ve officially made it to the postseason.
First up will be the smaller schools as Classes A-B have begun with their district tournaments. They’ll soon be followed by Classes 2A-4A starting next week, and Classes 5-6A will begin their playoffs the weekend after that.
This is always an exciting time of year and, while a winter storm will be greeting us this weekend, the action inside gyms across the state will be red hot. But, of course, things will look different from years’ past.
With the threat of the effects of COVID-19, we’ll have new restrictions we don’t normally see. Required masks, social distancing, fan limits, and even a stoppage in play if these rules aren’t being followed.
It’s all going to be so different, but being able to have these games at all is amazing. As I mentioned earlier, there’s been a lot of hard work from the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and community members to help get our kids to this point. But we can’t let up, especially with the finish line being so close.
Because we’re giving these kids a chance to make lasting memories, and show up for their schools and cities they come from. There’ll be barn-burning classics, surprising upsets, and at the end of the day, we’ll crown new champions.
So, good luck to all our area teams that will be participating in the playoffs this season. No matter how it ends, know you’ve already made us all proud by your hard work and commitment to even make it to this point — especially when it seems like so much has been going against you.
For the next few weeks, teams will be traveling all around the state. Things will be weird, sure. But the cheers will still roar behind the masks, and the smiles from our student-athletes from leaving it all out on the floor will remind us while we're doing all of this in the first place.
With that in mind, let’s make some great memories and moments you will never forget. Happy basketball playoffs, Oklahoma.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.