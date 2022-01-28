One month down, 11 to go.
We're on the precipice of the end of January 2022, and what a month it was.
Our area athletes got right back to work on the other side of the Christmas break — although, truthfully, I don't think the work ever stopped.
The year began with a new set of basketball rankings, with a litany of local teams up and down the list. We had teams as high as second in their respective classes, and they aren't done yet.
Next, McAlester pom and cheer both saw successes on some rather large stages.
After taking a big win at the end of December to be named state champions, the pom squad celebrated by getting right back to work as they prepare for nationals.
Speaking of nationals, the McAlester cheer squad competed alongside other teams from across the nation at the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals in Dallas, where the Lady Buffs earned a fourth place finish as well as being named finalists for the community service Go Be Great award.
Back to the world of basketball, the Buffs and Lady Buffs faced some tough, talented competition at Noble in tournament play. After after two heated battles, McAlester would take home the top prize in both the girls and boys side to be named Dental Lodge Classic tournament champions.
As for around the county, schools converged upon Savanna and Canadian for the 108th Pitt 8 Conference Tournament. We saw many excellent games, teams triumphing over adversity, as well as a new champion being crowned with the Pittsburg Lady Panthers earning their first title since 1977, while the Stuart Hornets repeated as conference kings in a rematch of last year's matchup.
Next was rivalry basketball between McAlester and Ada, more commonly known as POTAC. It was yet another classic between the two historic programs, with the teams splitting the wins after knock-down, drag-out games.
There were football postseason awards announced, with multiple Buffs being named, as well as a plethora of college offers and commitments.
And finally, the month ended out on a little McAlester wrestling. The Buffs honored their seniors, while also giving fans yet another glimpse into the future of the ever-growing program.
Oh, and that future? It looks pretty bright.
Now, we're all going to set our sights on the month of February — where a pair of postseasons are about to begin.
Wrestling will see its postseason journey begin, culminating in the state matches at the end of the month. Basketball will begin its playoffs as well, with every team in the state fighting to stay alive to see a trip to Oklahoma City in March.
It's been a great way to start the year, and we have so much more to look forward to in the next few months. And while I can't be everywhere, I'm going to be there for as much of it as I can, bringing you the stories about our amazing local student-athletes as they continue to make us all proud.
See you all out there, and good luck!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.