IF THE HAT FITS: It's time to prepare for a battle

Here. We. Go.
I know we're all still recovering from another wild night of high school football and gearing up for a weekend of college and NFL action. But I've got to be honest, I'm already setting my sights on next Thursday.
Our very own McAlester Buffaloes will be traveling to take on Coweta in easily one of the biggest, most anticipated games of the 2021 season.
Last year's contest ended in dramatic fashion, with the Tigers escaping with a 20-17 win. But this season, both teams have been barreling through opponents leading to an inevitable clash.
Both teams are highly ranked with red-hot offenses and strong defenses. A win results in one team gaining the best path to be named the 5A-3 district champion and securing the pivotal home field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs next month.
I'll be honest, I've had this date circled on my calendar since the summer. It's going to be absolutely huge, and I know the Buffs are going to have a herd of support behind them.
McAlester fans are known for being well-traveled. I was one of those fans for years as my little brother spent his career as a Buff. Believe me, I made my voice heard alongside the McAlester faithful, and my ears would still be ringing an hour later because of how raucous the black-and-gold clad crowd had been.
The Buffs have been an excellent road team the last few seasons, and I think that is in part to the support they get. Just as Lleyton Bass had mentioned in his senior spotlight this week, the team feeds off the energy of the crowd. When you're loud in the stands, you become the 12th player for the team.
I'll be talking more about the matchup and breaking it down in the preview set to come out on Thursday. But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't already feeling the anticipation of the game to come.
It'll be a short turnaround with the fall break coming up, so it means we have one less day to get prepared. But rest assured, I know the Buffs will come prepared with everything they've got — and I know the fan base will as well.
I love the team's philosophy of wanting to go 1-0 each week, focusing on one opponent at a time. Keeping sight of the goal in front of them in turn helps keep them on the path to that ultimate goal.
Coach Forrest Mazey has told me that the Buffs treat each game as a step to improve themselves and propel them to the next one. Well fans, this next step is a doozie.
And I look forward to continuing this amazing journey of a season alongside the team. Every game, you'll find me and Derrick James on the sidelines, helping bring you all of the coverage week in and week out.
So get ready, Buffs fans. And we'll see you on Thursday in Coweta.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.