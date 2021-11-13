IF THE HAT FITS: It's the most wonderful time of the year

This really is a special time of year.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association state football playoffs have kicked off, with teams from all classes clashing in an attempt to get closer to the ultimate prize — a gold ball.
To say the atmosphere surrounding these games is electric would be an understatement. Every game up to this point has been a lot of fun, but we all knew that no matter what happened, there’d always be a game next week.
But not this time.
Now, every slate has been wiped clean, and every game matters. Win, and you advance. But fall, and your season is officially done — leaving you with that question of "what if?" for forever.
The stakes are higher, the passion is stronger, and the feeling of being under the lights is unlike any other.
Many McAlester teams have been in the same position that these current Buffs now find themselves in. Some have taken top glory, while others where stopped mere fingertips from their goal. But each and every time, the McAlester community has united behind them all.
For example, not only have I been hanging around the football team all season, but I was able to visit with the McAlester spirit squads this week as well.
These ladies have been putting their heart and soul into getting the stands hyped up during the games all season long, and have the opportunity to compete front and center during competitions over the weekend — as well as being right there on the sideline for the football game.
There really has been something special brewing here in McAlester this season, folks. And I hope you recognize it, because things don’t align like this very often.
While everyone from the players to the coaches to the spirit squads, to the fans, to your local newspaper have been and will be all-in, I only ask that we all take a moment to soak up the things that are going on around us.
Take in that smell of popcorn from the stands, that sound of that one player’s mom that is cheering for her baby, and the feeling of anticipation, excitement, and hope that comes around this time every year.
I don’t know where the journey will end. Personally, I hope it’s in December. But what I do know is that it’s going to be a special time for the team, the school, and the city of McAlester. And I’m excited to experience it right alongside this community that I am happy to call my home.
So happy playoffs, and Go Buffs!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
