IF THE HAT FITS: It looks like we made it

It almost doesn't seem real that we've made it this far.
Looking back a few months ago before winter sports began, I postulated how vastly different things would feel. Outside sports were one thing, but indoor activities meant many changes had to be made.
Fan limits were set at most places, some places didn’t allow fans at all. Mandatory masks for those in attendance. And so. much. hand sanitizer.
Now don’t get me wrong, I had COVID myself and take this very seriously. But things just seemed so different, so alien. Would this season ever resemble anything of its former self? Or would we be playing basketball in the dark?
Turns out, that wasn’t the case. Just as we saw in the fall, administrators, coaches, teachers, parents, and fans all came together to do their part to allow our winter sport athletes to have a season.
Of course, it hasn’t been easy, and some got luckier than others. But now that we’re chest deep in the playoffs, we have the room to spread out, float, and soak in the moments that are being brought to us.
We’ve seen dramatic finishes, career nights, and history being written in the present. Sure, the crowds may not be as large, those cheers may be behind school-colored face masks, but the memorable moments are still happening. And isn’t that why we do all of this in the first place?
The smiles, the laughter, the cheers, the post-game-winning-shot embrace — it all seems familiar. Like our sports never left us in the first place.
We’ll be wrapping up winter sports in the next few weeks, and our spring sports will be taking the stage. And while COVID numbers are going down thanks to constant vigilance and the ever-increasing number of vaccinations, we can’t stop now. The end is in sight, but we have to make sure everybody gets across the finish line.
So let’s keep it up, folks. Let’s continue to do our part so our kids can have this part of their lives. As we all know, it’s over in a flash. But then we’ll always have those memories, those moments captured in our minds — and sometimes in your local newspaper.
The last year has been so tough on so many, and you don't have to look far to see someone that has been impacted heavily by the events that have transpired. That's why I keep pressing that it's important for us to hold on to those small moments that truly can mean the world. And we can keep making these happy memories together.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.