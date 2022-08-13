IF THE HAT FITS: It feels good to be back

Whew, what a week.
It is Saturday, and we have reached the end of the first week of official Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association action. Teams across the area in many different sports hit the ground running, and I think we've started the year on an awesome note.
Even despite rain showers to start the week, area baseball and fast-pitch softball teams didn't let that slow them down. There was so much action just in the first two days of the week that it seems like teams are already in midseason form.
I also hung out at the first official football practice for McAlester, snagging some photos and getting a sneak peek of the 2022 Buffs.
After a brief rest on Wednesday, your favorite local sports editor spent more time out of the office than inside it.
I attended a coaches school at McAlester on Thursday, and got a lot of great information as Buffs coaches get their year started. And getting to hear from an Oklahoma high school coaching legend like Gary Rose was just icing on the cake.
After returning to the office to write a quick story and design the sports page, it was time to hop back in my truck and drive up Third Street to Bob Brumley Gymnasium for the McAlester volleyball home opener.
With a vibrant crowd packing the stands, the Lady Buffs used excellent teamwork to take a win over Tulsa Edison in three straight sets. Coach Laurie Smith told me after the match that she was proud of the way her team played as a unit, and thinks it bodes well for the rest of the season.
I drove back to the office to finish up the match recap and upload a photo gallery. It was nearing 10 p.m. by this time, but my day was far from over.
The night sky was lit up by the full moon as well as the new LED lights at Hook Eales Stadium and First National Field as I rolled up for McAlester's late night practice. The Buffs ran through a workout and held drills until the stroke of midnight — when McAlester strapped on their pads for the first time this season.
Things intensified from there, as the sound of full-contact hits and rock music filled the evening air. I could almost hear the roar of the black and gold clad faithful and "touchdown Buffaloes!" over the loud speaker.
I had to shake away those daydreams — or maybe night dreams? It was 1 a.m. after all — but rest assured, it'll happen for real very soon.
I rounded out my Friday by taking care of a few things at the office and later returning to the football field for one final time this week. I think we're all taking the time to rest this weekend, but it'll be time to do it all over again come Monday.
But I absolutely love it. Getting to go to practices and games, visiting with athletes and coaches, and just enjoying the atmosphere is an absolute blessing for me.
I've missed hanging out with you all, and dang does it feel good to be back.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.