IF THE HAT FITS: Igniting the fires of the holiday spirit

In what has been a long, arduous year, we’re finally in the midst of the season of giving.
If you can believe it, Hanukkah just wrapped up and Christmas is just right around the corner. It’s been such a tumultuous time in our lives this year, but what I’ve seen out of our community has been amazing.
You might be thinking: you’re the sports guy. What does this have to do with sports? Well, I’ll tell you, it has everything to do with sports, because this one is a shout out to the athletes who make up those sports and what they do off their respective playing surfaces.
There have been multiple amazing examples of area athletes stepping up for their communities during the holiday season.
For instance, I hope you caught the recent Senior Spotlight we did for Crowder’s Judah Owen. She is always looking out for her community, and has been involved with giving back at every opportunity — from her Socktober fundraiser, to helping deliver meals around her home town.
Or how about the multitude of teams around the area that have held fundraisers to help out community members? From meals to clothes, they’ve helped get essentials to those in need.
Or maybe you’ve seen area student-athletes donating their time to volunteer, like the Buffs football players that assisted during the J. Michael Miller Annual Toy Giveaway that helped give kids around the area something to smile about this Christmas.
Those are just a few examples of the amazing group of young people we have living in our community. They’re active in charities, in their churches, in their schools, and in turn are making a difference in so many lives.
But the coolest part about it all? They’re doing this all year-round. However, I felt it important to highlight some of these things today. 2020 has been tough on everyone, and there are folks all over that have been hit especially hard due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
But that’s what’s so special about this time of year and why it’s so magical. People give more — actively seek it out, even — and it helps leave a shining light in what can be a dour, dark winter.
We’ve all heard the adage of “Be the change you want to see in the world.” Well, these young people are doing just that. And that’s something to be hopeful for — a brighter future.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
