IF THE HAT FITS: I feel the need, the need for speed

Call Kenny Loggins, because we're heading to the danger zone.
The cat is out of the bag now. Or rather, we've fired up the engines and are cleared for takeoff as we've unveiled this year's theme for our annual football preview magazine — the box office smash hit Top Gun: Maverick.
Like everyone else who has seen the movie, we enjoyed getting taken back to the world of fighter jets and the hot shot pilots that fly them. And we thought what better way to capture the high-octane action on the football field than to emulate those same vibes.
This is a massive project every year. All summer long, I have been chipping away at putting together content to get you all ready for the upcoming season. But now, we're entering the home stretches, and it's time for some of the more fun parts.
We'll soon be hosting our McAlester News-Capital football media days, bringing representatives from every area school to our offices to have photo and video shoots, plus preview interviews. And keeping with this year's theme, we'll have a few props and poses that'll enhance the experience and the final result.
We had so much success with this project last season, and I'm excited to see how we can one-up ourselves this time around.
But here's the catch — you're going to have to wait another month to see the finished product, as the magazine is set to publish on Aug. 20. I know, that seems like it's so far away. But it'll be here before you know it, and I promise it's going to be worth the wait.
Until then, we're going to be throwing out little teasers along the way. Last weekend, we premiered just a short 17 second clip that featured highlights from last season and unveiled the Top Gun-inspired logo as the familiar theme notes played on a piano.
And that's just scratching the surface. There's still a lot of work to be done, and none of it would be possible without the amazing team here at the MN-C that helps make it all come together.
So put on your aviators, strap in, and get ready. Because we'll be hitting the highway soon, destination danger zone. And it's going to be a whole lot of awesome.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.