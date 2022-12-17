IF THE HAT FITS: I can hear those sleigh bells ringing

The final countdown is on.
We've got one more week from today, and we'll all be settling down for a long winter's nap on Christmas Eve. It's an exciting time, but one that can be a little stressful as well.
Still, it's nice to sit back, enjoy time with family and friends, and reflect on the blessings in life.
Christmas has always been one of my favorite holidays, and not because of the presents — although, those are nice. No, what I enjoy most about Christmas is the absolute magic that seems to come with it.
We all seem to be a little more cheerful, a little more understanding, and come together to celebrate each other. It's a time to slow down, count your blessings, and just enjoy the company of your loved ones.
Sports also (sort of) slow down during this time as well. I'll be honest, it's a nice little break for me because I've been pedal to the floor since August. But also to tell you the truth, I start missing it pretty quickly as well and look forward to things getting started once again.
Still, it's a lot of fun to see everyone's lives away from the games. I see these young people I cover out and about, getting to spend time with their families, and living their lives. I say it time and time again, but being a part of this community is special, and it's nice when a player, parent, or coach stop me, say hello, and visit for a bit. It means more than you may ever know.
It's that sense of community that sets our area apart, and why I'll always be the biggest fan of our area teams. I'm from here, I live here, and by jolly, I think we have some pretty great things going.
As I mentioned early, I like to reflect on the past year during the holidays — and so much has happened.
In my job, I've covered five state championship games across multiple sports (including three wins), several state tournament runs in different sports, met many new people, and told the stories of the incredible student-athletes and coaches in our area.
Personally, I've seen some hardships in the last year. There have been multiple funerals, family and friends health scares, and some general life happenings. But I've also been blessed. I've watched my niece and nephew grow another year, enjoyed strengthening bonds with family and friends, and even welcomed some new ones.
And that's the big thing this time of year, isn't it? Those blessings, the people you have in your life that you can't imagine it without them. That's the magic of Christmas, and why I'm excited to see that it's finally here.
So if you see me out in public next week, don't be afraid to say hello. I'll be wearing my favorite ugly sweaters, humming a classic holiday tune, and soaking up the season.
Merry Christmas, everybody, and to all a good night.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
