IF THE HAT FITS: History has its eyes on us

I gotta tell you, it felt good to be back under the lights.
Friday night meant the start of the Oklahoma high school football season, and it was such a surreal experience being out on the field again at Hook Eales Stadium.
The sights and sounds of game night seemed to echo throughout my mind. The players running out onto the field, the pops and clicks of pads and helmets colliding, the band playing all the songs, the cheer and pom squads pumping up the socially distanced crowd — it felt like home.
I spent four years in those very same home stands when my brother was a Buff. Seeing him out on the field, doing what he loved, and making his family and school proud is something I will cherish forever.
And just like it meant to him then, I know being out on that field meant even more to the 2020 McAlester Buffaloes.
Back in March, when the world shut down, getting to play any sort of sports didn’t seem possible. But hard work, determination, and coordination with science leaders and health officials have led to a plan that we are now seeing in motion. It led us back to sports.
Sure, not every plan is going to be perfect. They will more than likely have to be tweaked and reworked every now and again. But the important part remains the same — doing what can be done for the kids.
Yeah, not everyone who wanted to come to the game got to be there. And I know some tough choices had to be made to get to this point. But seeing these student-athletes getting to safely do what they love warmed a lot of hearts Friday night.
There’s no escaping a global pandemic. It is here, it is real, and it can have a high cost. But by doing out part — each and every one of us — we can not only beat it, but come out better for it.
Years from now, these students will get to tell their children about the time unlike any other. They’ll tell of the battle both on the field and in their bloodstreams. And they’ll pull out those old newspaper clippings and photos, remembering what it was like to live in history.
Maybe I’m waxing poetic more than I should be. Or maybe not. History was made on Friday night, and it will continue to be written before our very eyes this season.
It took a lot to get to this point, and there’s still a long road ahead. But I got to tell you, it felt good to be back.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.