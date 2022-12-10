IF THE HAT FITS: Heating up ahead of winter

The temperatures may be getting colder, but the action in high school sports is staying red hot.
Football season has officially come to an end, so let me first say congratulations once again to all area teams. There were a lot of successes this season, including multiple teams in the playoffs, McAlester being named 5A runners-up, and postseason awards for many area athletes.
But as one season ends, more are just beginning.
Basketball and wrestling have already embarked on their seasons around the area, and have also started earning successful results.
McAlester wrestling has already earned the program's first girls tournament championship last week, and just this week took a dual win over Tahlequah while also participating in the first dual held outside at Hook Eales Stadium.
In basketball, there are three — yes, three! — tournaments with local teams wrapping up play this week with Hartshorne's Pick and Shovel Classic, Indianola's Warrior Classic, and McAlester participating once again in the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament.
And next week, there's more tournament action with the Wilburton Tournament to start the winter break.
Speaking of the Buffs and Lady Buffs, they have played their final home-opening game inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium this week. It's going to be a farewell season for the old barn, as the programs are expected to move into the new McAlester Activities Center next season.
And in college basketball, the Eastern Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers have begun their seasons. Not only did they have a hot start with homecoming festivities back in November, but the Lady Mountaineers just made a bit of history as they defeated the No. 1 ranked team in the country this week.
And yeah, all of this has happened in just a few weeks.
There are also many things to look forward to in the coming weeks of Christmas break, plus the start of a new year when winter sports are in full swing and the spring sports are starting to boil up their seasons as well.
It's a lot to take in, but dang am I excited. I'm only one man, and can't be everywhere at once. But I'm going to do by best to hit as many events as I can, cover as many games and matches, and tell the story of the incredible teams and student-athletes we have in our area.
So I hope you'll all join me on the journey this winter. I don't know where this road will end, but that's the most exciting part.
