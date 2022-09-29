IF THE HAT FITS: Happy fall, y'all

I absolutely love this time of year.
Not to sound super basic, but everything about the fall is just fantastic. The cooler nights, the falling leaves, pumpkin spice, spooky season, bonfires — what's not to love?
And then there are the sports. Football on Fridays actually feels like football nights. Shorts and cutoff shirts are replaced by hoodies and your favorite pair of jeans. Well, unless you're in the student section. You all go all out every time, and it's a lot of fun to see.
We're in the midst of fall sports playoffs with baseball and fast-pitch softball wrapping up regionals and preparing for their respective state tournaments. And volleyball and cross country will be following closely behind.
It also means I'm extremely busy. I'm keeping up with so many games in so many different sports, and bouncing from place to place.
But I love the challenge, and always want to strive to keep doing better. I hate that I can't be everywhere at once, but I'm thankful to administrators, coaches, parents, and fans that lend a hand when I'm spinning quite a few plates.
This time of year seems when the school year is really hitting its stride. And the excitement only builds from here through the rest of the year.
Soon, the winter sports of wrestling and basketball will go from offseason action to preparing for season openers in just a few weeks. I'm looking forward to getting back in the gym as well to see what lies in store for area teams this season.
It's inevitable that I get thrown back in time during the fall months as well. I remember what it was like to be a student-athlete many years ago in this area, and it's cool to see that some things never really change. There are still rowdy fans at ballgames, hard-nosed days at practice, pep rallies, homecomings, parades, and a buzz about town that is sorely missed during those summer months.
I'm reminded of a lyric from Oklahoma's own The Great Divide that has always reminded me of home.
"The only thing around here's changed is that those kids they've all got different names. And the one's that used to hang around got a heavy workload, but their mind still goes drifting down Yesterday Road."
So I ask this of you all: as you go about to whatever game you're heading to on any given day, make sure you soak it all in. Enjoy the fun that is happening this time of year, and make sure you're helping create memories for our student-athletes that are out there playing these games.
Because one day, they'll be like us and remembering the good old days out on the field. But every season as the leaves start falling once more, they too will be transported back in time, smile, and remember what makes this time of year and this community so special.
