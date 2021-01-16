IF THE HAT FITS: Getting slimed on a Sunday afternoon

Grab your orange soda and 3D Doritos, because we’re feeling a little 90s nostalgia this week.
Last Sunday, sports history was made as the NFL Wild Card matchup between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints was not only broadcast on CBS — but also the channel’s Viacom sibling Nickelodeon.
Yes, you read that right. The children’s channel Nickelodeon broadcasted an NFL playoff game.
They had their own announcers and pre game show, as well as Nick-centric graphics — including replacing the end zone with a virtual slime zone, complete with slime cannons every time a team scored a touchdown.
But one of the coolest parts about the broadcast was how Nickelodeon and the NFL used the opportunity to present football to a whole new audience: kids — or maybe teach us all what is or is not a catch. I don’t think anyone knows anymore.
LA Clippers radio announcer Noah Eagle provided a smooth, nearly flawless play-by-play, while CBS analyst and former NFL player Nate Burleson provided great color commentary.
The two worked so very well together, and did an excellent job of helping explain the rules to kids, but it was their fellow analysts that helped build a bridge to a new audience.
Current "All That” cast members — yes, for us older “kids,” the show has made a return — Gabrielle Naveah Green and Lex Lumpkin provided their unique perspective, with Green in the booth with Eagle and Burleson, and Lumpkin as the sideline reporter.
There were also fun tidbits, like a player’s favorite ice cream flavor, or their favorite Nick show when they were a kid. They even gave out an Nick Valuable Player trophy — albeit awkwardly awarded to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky — and dumped a bucket of real slime onto Saints coach Sean Payton.
To put it in the simplest terms, the broadcast was FUN.
I watched with a small group of friends, and let me just say, having four grown, adult men cheer for the slime cannons and discuss their favorite Nick shows was a welcome reprieve to what has been a very tough year.
As much fun as it was for adults, I know it had to be great for kids as well. Here in Oklahoma, we love our football. A lot of us grow up watching and/or playing the game. But how cool of a bonding moment must it have been for parents and their kids to watch a game, learn the rules in fun ways, and become closer because of it?
To sum it all up, the broadcast was an absolute success. Two million people tuned into Nickelodeon, giving the network its highest rating in four years. This is something I think the NFL needs to make a season staple, and other leagues should follow suit.
Sure, it was a little silly. But it was enjoyable, and served as a great reminder of why we love these games so much. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I think I’m going to grab myself some GoodBurger and fire up the sand in the potato salad episode of “Rocket Power.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
