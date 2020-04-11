IF THE HAT FITS: Games of all kinds help bring us together

It was a nice spring day in Oklahoma, with temperatures upwards of 90 degrees. I wanted to enjoy some sunshine for a change, so I walked outside into the yard did something I haven’t done in years — I picked up a football.
Although I love the sport dearly, I never played. My father and brother both have, so I’ve picked up a few tips, but I’m not Tom Brady. I’m not even a rec league benchwarmer.
But I picked up a football. I lined up my fingers with the laces, and I let it fly.
THUD. A duck of a throw, didn’t even make it halfway to my intended target.
My youngest brother laughed at me, as he was the target. Once he stopped laughing, he zipped one back to me. It bounced off the window of the house.
We laughed, and started to play catch. We pretended to run plays, and I realized I’m entirely too out of shape.
The sun shone bright, and for just a moment, I forgot the world.
It was just 20 minutes, but the simplest of games let me pretend that things weren’t as they currently are. No coronavirus, no economic stumble, no self-isolation. I was transported to being a kid again, and you know what? It was great.
We’re seeing more and more how much our sports, our simple games and activities mean to us. They’re escapism, allowing us for those few precious moments to forget our troubles and the world outside that bubble.
I’ve been keeping busy by playing games. Whether I’m playing video games like Pokemon or Animal Crossing — I got to meet up with some friends for a virtual hangout — or coming up with in-house Olympic games — living room broad jump was not a big hit for my knees — I’ve been rediscovering what it’s like to play.
Sure, it sounds a little childish. But we could use a sense of innocence and wonder right now, because it helps bring people together.
One of our Senior Letters sent in by Wyatt Baker shared how that, even after all of the personal medical struggles he’s overcome to have his career ended by this pandemic, the thing he is most enjoying right now is spending this time with his family.
So, my question to you is: how are you dealing with this? Board games, athletic competitions, charades — I want to see it all. We can share these activities with each other, allowing us all to learn new games and connect with each other in new ways.
This global pandemic is changing a lot of things in our lives, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t continue to learn and grow together. So what do you say? Wanna play?
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
