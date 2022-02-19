IF THE HAT FITS: For the love in the games

Life has a funny way of slowing you down when you're going way too fast, bringing with it a flood of memories and reflection.
Right now, it is one of the busiest times of the year for me. I think I'm getting maybe four or five hours of sleep a night and am spending more time on the road and in gymnasiums than in my own home. But it's during these busy times that life usually decides to throw in a few curveballs.
I'm going to open up to you all a bit. The last few years, my family has lost many loved ones. Just in the first months of 2022, I have said goodbye to an aunt and will probably have said goodbye to my grandfather by the time you all read this.
While these moments are tough, they allow us to slow down and remember special things about our loved ones that have passed. And I think about the impact they've had on my life.
The other day, my dad found a bunch of old pictures in his parents' attic. We found a picture of my Nanny from the 1950s during her high school basketball playing days for Harper Valley. She loved all sorts of sports and games, including a competitive game of cards.
Speaking of card games, she and my Pa were known for their legendary Rook game nights — but they couldn't ever be on the same team. All of the kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids grew up learning the ins and outs of the game, and it's become a family tradition.
Outside his card games, my Pa was known for his love of St. Louis Cardinals baseball. If it was a summer day, you could bet he had the redbirds either on radio or on the television. Now, I'm a Texas Rangers fan myself, but I'd be lying if I said a small part of me wasn't happy for Pa after the 2011 World Series.
My aunt Shelly watched a lot of sports over the years, from her brothers' football playing days, to my uncle's rodeo days, to all of her nieces and nephews playing ball, her own children's endeavors, as well as those of the students she taught. And let me tell you, she made sure we all knew how proud of all of us she was.
And then there was my Papa. He had heart surgery during the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2012 NBA Finals, so spending time in OKC while that was going on was a blast for him. He bragged about his watch parties he was having with the nurses in his room.
But the most fun with sports for him was watching his children and grandchildren grow up and play.
These games are just that — but somehow also so much more. And as we pour ourselves into these sports and our favorite teams, we leave a little bit of ourselves behind.
So when whatever game we're at or playing, we're not alone. Our loved ones are always there with us, and that makes it all that much more special.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
