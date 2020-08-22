IF THE HAT FITS: Football season is approaching

After months of questions and practices and the uncertainty of tomorrow, we’re in the endgame now — football season is coming.
In less than a week, teams across the state will be starting their seasons during a highly-anticipated Zero Week showdown, including several area teams.
McAlester will be taking on Broken Bow, kicking off another year of hard work and high expectations. The Buffs will once again be battling toward their goals of a district championship and playoff contention.
While it will be a different atmosphere with limited fan attendance, mask-wearing, and new health and safety protocols, one thing will remain the same — football will be returning to Buffalo Country.
Wilburton will also be joining in the Zero Week fun, as they’ll face off against Pocola. The Diggers will be looking to return to form, solidifying a playoff spot, and once again rallying their community together — even if they may still be socially distant.
But still, there will be cheering, there will be touchdowns, and there will be a lot of talk on Saturday morning about everything that transpired the night before and what lies ahead for next week’s game.
That’s the exciting part about this time of year. So many things are happening, with softball, baseball, volleyball, and cross country competing throughout the week. Now as football begins, towns across Oklahoma are being given a great excuse — like you needed one anyway — to wear a different school spirit shirt or outfit ensemble for every day of the week.
And that’s what I love about this area. The way locals rally around and support their teams, you would think it’s a college game day at Stillwater or Norman. But that’s how deeply the pride and love for our teams runs throughout our communities.
I humbly suggest you check out this year's football preview magazine, which is fresh off the presses and into the newsstands. A lot of hard work, stress, coffee,and a little bit of my sanity went into the project, with the help of a lot of amazing people. But the end result is something to get excited about.
With all of the uncertainty that has surrounded us in the last few months, it's refreshing to feel a little like normal again. And I'd much rather enjoy civil discourse about football than my usual argument about a hot dog being a sandwich — which it is, by the way.
Memories will be made this season. To quote a character from a show I’ve watched an absurd amount of times, “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.” The truth is, every day is part of the good old days, even in a pandemic. You just have to remember to see the good in them first.
Good luck to all of our area teams this year, and here’s to seeing you out on the field this fall.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
