IF THE HAT FITS: Finding a little fun for the Fourth

Well, here it is. The summer dead period has arrived.
The annual, mandated summer dead period is here, and athletic activities are shut down for the holiday week. But that doesn't mean we're not allowed time for a little fun in the sun.
There are still plenty ways for all of us to be a little active during the dead period. Many of you are probably heading out to the lake this weekend, and you'll be tubing, boarding, skiing, swimming to your heart's content. Or you'll just chill on the boat. Either way, you do you.
Maybe your family is setting up a net and hosting a picnic and volleyball tournament, or you're setting up a 3-on-3 pickup basketball game in the driveway, or maybe you're going to participate in the ultimate feat of athleticism known to humankind — cornhole.
No matter what you're doing this holiday weekend and in the days following, make sure that you have a little fun and stay safe while doing it.
Our area student-athletes have been hard at work all summer long. They've been toiling away in the heat, going for that one extra rep in the weight room, and going one more round in a conditioning drill. So they've earned a little fun and rest.
Plus, the work will be there waiting for them when they return. It'll be kicking into another gear as official practices will be starting soon after resuming summer workouts. And that means that the first sports seasons are right around the corner.
I'm going to take the time during this period to catch up on a little work myself, and prepare for the big project that lies ahead — our annual football preview magazine.
We've started dropping teasers and hints about this year's theme, and I'm excited to build our way to the final product. We're also setting up our McAlester News-Capital media days, which will be a whole lot of fun for all the student-athletes involved and for us here at the paper as well.
But like you all, I'm going to take a moment and participate in all the fun and games of this holiday weekend. I need to avenge my loss in cornhole in the last get-together with my friends, but I have been sadly informed that I can't write an article afterwards telling y'all how totally awesome I played.
In all seriousness, I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday break. But I know that hunger is still there to continue to work and get better, and I'm excited for the upcoming sprint to the finish.
Happy Independence Day, everyone! See you all on the other side.
