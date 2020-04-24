IF THE HAT FITS: Feeling a little closer to normal

Currently, there’s not much going on in the sports world. With everything halted or canceled, the things we have previously enjoyed seem to have left a little hole in our daily lives.
That’s why I think we’re latching on to any kind of competition we can find, and why the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” and this weekend’s NFL Draft have us feeling a little closer to normal.
I, along with an average of 6.1 million people around the world, tuned in to relive the start of the journey that was the ’97-’98 Chicago Bulls. The whole family sat down to watch it, and stayed mostly silent — except maybe a time or two when someone started to want to boo Jerry Krause.
But for those two hours, things felt somewhat normal. We were watching basketball—kind of. I remember some of the games being shown, but I found myself waiting with bated breath for the final results that happened over 20 years ago.
Then came Thursday, and the first-ever completely virtual NFL Draft. Hearing that iconic chime when selections came in, and seeing the joy from inside people’s homes, something about it felt…well, it felt like there wasn’t a pandemic sweeping the globe. It felt happy.
And that is why, once again, I think we are seeing how much we miss the little things.
I’m not ashamed to admit that I have a Tiktok account (as does the McAlester News-Capital. Go give us a follow!). And I, along with millions in America, have been scrolling to see the different games and activities that families and friend groups have been inventing to help bring a little light during the darkness.
Even locally, I see our area athletes posting workout videos. They’re not only trying to show their coaches how hard they’re working at home, they’re also trying to best their fellow friends and teammates.
Whether it’s a homemade batting cage session, running receiver routes, or strength training, sports are being broadcasted from homes across our area and the globe digitally. And once again, in those instances, things feel somewhat normal.
I miss sports just like everyone else. It’s literally my job to get to be involved and help people enjoy them. But thanks to documentaries, professional sports drafts, and our amazingly talented and hardworking local athletes, we’re getting a little taste of what we’ve been missing.
Sports won’t be gone forever, and through the hard work of millions of people following safety guidelines, they will return.
But I hope we don’t forget about why we love these games and competitions. And I hope we remember how they effectively bring us together.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
