IF THE HAT FITS: Family matters of the Pitt 8 Tournament

What’s not to love about a family reunion?
Today, we wrap up another edition of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament. And while it was a little different from years past, it still provided lasting memories for all those involved.
Firstly, I would like to congratulate all the Pitt 8 teams on another fun, exciting tournament. You all gave everything you had for your team and your school, and I can assure you that you’ve made them proud.
Also, I’d like to commend Pitt 8 officials for coming together and creating health and safety protocols so that these teams and players could still have the tournament and keep a precious part of their high school careers.
We saw a lot of classic games this week. There were dramatic finishes, emotional wins, and heated rivalries renewed. And even with only half capacity, the gyms sounded filled to the brim as fans roared for their favorite teams.
And even though I’m writing this before the events of Championship Saturday, I know another thrilling chapter in this historic conference has been written.
There was something else I saw this week as well that I think is worth mentioning. While everyone has pride for their schools and hometowns, there’s an even greater bond that doesn’t always get mentioned.
Pittsburg County feels like one big community — and acts like it too. Even beyond the Pitt 8 schools — adding in McAlester, Quinton, Hartshorne, and Wilburton — this entire area likes to support each other.
Sure, we’ve all got various friends and family members at other area schools. But even then, we’re all connected through our sense of community.
This is especially prevalent during the annual OSSAA basketball playoffs. I always see members from other schools and towns watching and supporting their surrounding communities.
Take last year’s small school state tournament, for example. Pittsburg County was practically empty, as Kiowa, Stuart, and Quinton all represented something more than their own towns, the represented southeast Oklahoma. And a multitude of fans from across the area where there to back them up.
And I think bonds like that start at events like the Pitt 8 Tournament. I liken it to a sibling relationship. Basically, “no one pushes my brother but me” or “my sister is the only one allowed to call me that.”
So, while we’re closing the book on another memorable conference tournament, we can look fondly back on our little family feud. And with the playoffs just right around the corner, we’ll band together to once again represent for our area.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.