IF THE HAT FITS: Enjoying the sights and sounds of the spring season

I’ve been talking to a lot of people recently.
I mean, sure, it’s my job to talk to a lot of people, and I enjoy getting to visit with everyone. But in a few recent interviews with some of the coaches across various sports, they all asked the same question of me — “I bet you’re super busy right now, aren’t you?”
And honestly, that’s probably putting it lightly.
We are reaching the apex of the spring sports season, with postseason play beginning for baseball, softball, track, tennis, golf, and soccer. The next few weeks will be filled with cheers, exciting wins, and heartbreaking losses — and a pile of memories made.
Of course, I can’t be everywhere at once. But you can bet that I’ll be busting my tail for the next few weeks to give all the coverage that I can. Our kids are working extremely hard, and I want to be working just as hard to cover them.
Speaking of said coverage, you can look forward to seeing a lot of it in our sports pages and online at mcalesternews.com. I hope you’ll enjoy reading about the amazing things our area athletes do as much as I’ve enjoyed getting to write about them.
Spring is the season of renewal, right? We’re outside more, we’re coming together for cookouts and holidays, and we’re seeing the end of a school year.
But with the mark of COVID-19 firmly pressed into our minds from every facet of our lives, we can be sure that this spring means a little more. We all remember how lost we felt during last year’s shutdown. And while the effects will be with us for a while, it’s nice seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
You’re reading this on a Saturday, but I’m writing it on a Wednesday. April 21, to be exact — a day which holds significance in my mind. You see, this day is the two year anniversary of losing my grandfather.
After experiencing everything we have in the last year, it’s allowed me a lot of reflection. And seeing everyone getting to slowly start to reunite and come together, I’m reminded of my Papa.
He never met a stranger. In fact, he thrived on socialization. The pandemic would have put such a damper on his spirits, because it would mean he wouldn’t get to see his buddies at the coffee shop or have his weekly music night.
So as we’re now getting to come together again in our communities, and experience things like all these spring sports with family and friends, I can’t help but think of the "Battman."
Hearing laughter in the stands, the hiss of a grill in the concession stand, and the roar from the bench as the game-winning swing of the bat echoes with a loud tink. You know the scenes, you know the sounds, and you know how it makes you feel.
So as we go about these playoffs, I implore you to just soak it all in. These are moments that we’ve come to realize are more precious than you imagined. And I’ll be doing my best to share those sights, sounds, and emotions to the rest of the world.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
