IF THE HAT FITS: Do you hear the people pod?

It’s been a year of new adventures for me, to say the least. New job, new milestones, new home — and now a new podcast.
When I originally began my journey to become a sports journalist 10 years ago, I immediately gravitated to my first love: writing. I always believe that if there’s even just one person that enjoys my ramblings, then I’m doing my job properly.
But then life happened and threw me a curveball.
While on hiatus from writing, I was introduced to radio. I wasn’t the most skilled behind the microphone, but I learned a lot in my five years on air and met some pretty amazing people.
Fast forward to now, where I’m back to writing once again — and for my hometown newspaper! But when the opportunity arose to expand coverage and combine my two worlds, I took the chance.
That’s the short version of what led to the birth of our new local sports podcast, If The Hat Pods. Podcasting is a little different from radio, and I’m still in the learning stages. But I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t already having fun.
The entire premise of the show is simple — provide extended coverage on the stories you’re already reading from the McAlester News-Capital. We debuted the show with a special edition “Title Talk” episode, and now we’re beginning a weeks-long series discussing high school football with the coaches who are leading those programs.
There’s a lot of planning that goes into a show, and there are ideas that are still making their way through the workshop. But I’m excited for the potential for what we can do with this new adventure.
Imagine for a moment that it’s an exciting September morning. The Buffs are hosting their longtime rival Ada, and you are in game day mode. You’ve already heard from the coach's show, and read through the game preview in the paper. But there’s still that yearning for kickoff, and you need something to help keep you going through your work day before you head out to the stadium.
That’s where we come in. Just pop in those earbuds and try to explain to your boss why you’re mean-mugging your sandwich at lunch. Because it’s game day, and you’re ready for kickoff.
I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know where this new venture will lead. But I hope that you’ll ride along with us. If The Hat Pods can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker. So what are you waiting for? Subscribe, take a listen, and follow along as we embark on this new journey together.
Oh yeah, and still don’t forget to pick up the latest issue of the McAlester News-Capital.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.