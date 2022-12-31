The last 365 days have been an adventure.
A lot of life happened for your friendly neighborhood sports editor over the last year, both professionally and personally.
I've covered multiple state championships, historic moments, and met a lot of really great people along the way.
I further embedded myself into the community, made new friends, and have witnessed this wonderful place continue to grow into a new era. It's a lot of fun for me when an athlete I cover, their family member, or a fan stop and want to talk shop, because I'll happily talk their ear off about the great things and people I've covered the last 12 months.
I also took home a few awards this year, including for top sports coverage from the Oklahoma Press Association as my coworkers combined our efforts on the way to winning a Sequoyah Award — given to the top papers in the state.
Blessed is an absolute understatement. I'm doing what I love in the place that I grew up, and I'm getting to tell some incredible stories.
I sincerely thank you all for reading and following along this year. It means the world to me every time someone says they've enjoyed something I read, and I take to heart the valid constructive words I receive as well.
Truthfully, this job is a lot. I'm a one-man department that can't be everywhere at once. But I try, and I'm always striving to be better than the day I was before. Sure, sometimes I falter. But trying and falling only to get back up and try again is better than never trying at all.
That's something I learned throughout my life, and a great lesson learned from athletics.
Everyone that's played a sport can tell you that you pour so much of yourself into your craft. Hard days, long nights, pushing your body and mind past every limit, and waking up the next day to do it all over again.
But the rewards that come from that tenacity and sheer will to better one's self pay so many dividends in the end.
I apply that to my adult life in many different facets. And being around a new generation of teams, coaches, and programs, I'm still learning those lessons.
I see how hard our athletes work, I see the time they and their coaches put in during both practices and games, and I get to know them as people.
A sentiment you've read in this column many times this year is how the kids are alright. Sure, they're still finding their way in the world at their age, but they have a lot they've taught us adults along the way too.
I've seen area student-athletes fight through adversity, achieve new heights, and ignite a passion in their communities to bring together citizens from all walks of life. It's all done through a game — but it's so much more than that.
So thank you all for the journey this year. I can't wait to see what 2023 has in store for us all. Happy New Year!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
