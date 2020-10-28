IF THE HAT FITS: Congratulations are in order

It’s that time of year again, where I have to do the most difficult part of my job.
Yes, I’m talking about our all-area selections. In case you missed it, we released our selections for baseball and fast-pitch softball this week. I encourage you to go check it out, and give these kids the props they deserve.
Speaking of these kids, I want to extend a sincere and heartfelt congratulations to everyone that was selected for our paper’s highest honors.
And I want to take it a step further.
Congratulations to all of our area teams for hard-earned seasons. You’ve worked through blood, sweat, tears, and a pandemic to get here, and it has definitely shown.
Which is why I can honestly say this part of my job is the hardest.
I’m a local guy, so I feel like I care a little more than most. I see every day how our area teams compete on and off the field.
But I had to make some difficult decisions for the all-area team. So I wanted to peel back the curtain a bit and let you know about the process.
After gathering data, I have to try to sort each player by position. Using batting average, on-base percentage, runs batted in, and runs scored, I started placing and moving players up and down the lists.
Then there are other factors that come into play, such as other postseason accolades, classifications, etc. And after I make my first draft, I go over it my editor, Adrian O’Hanlon III.
We make changes, we discuss, and we start to look like that Charlie Day meme where he’s trying to solve Philadelphia’s biggest mystery.
OK, I’m getting a little off base here — but the point is, there are razor-thin margins at times. And like I said, I think I care more because I’m a local. So I feel the weight of the world when making this list.
But I absolutely mean it when I say that I love this job, and it’s because of the people I deal with on a daily basis. Coaches, players, parents, and administrators — it’s because of them that I get to do what I do, and you all make my job so enjoyable.
Again, congratulations to all of you on making it through the 2020 season. Your talent, hard work, and love for your sport have shined so brightly, and it’s an honor to be able to hold up a mirror so everyone can get a good look. This one is for you.
"Alexa, play “Congratulations” by Post Malone..."
