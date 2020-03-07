IF THE HAT FITS: Congrats to area teams on successful seasons

This season has been a lot of fun.
I only came into this job in late January, but I’ve been a fan of local sports my entire life. I played here, and family and friends have too. Now that I’m watching a new generation of athletes compete for their hometowns, I can only say that I am proud.
Congratulations are in order for every area team on successful basketball seasons. They may have ended earlier than some would have hoped, but rest assured, you represented your school and your town with pride.
Four area teams even made it into the Class A state tournament this week. Yes, four. It’s been an absolute blast to watch these teams play, and won’t be something I forget.
The towns emptied as you all made the trip to our state’s capital and poured your heart and soul out for your squad. It has made for a memorable time covering my first state basketball tournament as your sports editor.
So to the Stuart Hornets, Kiowa Cowboys and Cowgirls, and Quinton Savages, I say thank you and congratulations. Your student athletes, coaches, and fans have been wonderful to be around this week, and I couldn’t thank you all enough for allowing me to hop on the bandwagon and enjoy this ride with you all.
I look forward to all the coaches sending in their stats and nominations for the all-area team. It’s not going to be an easy task compiling the lists because of all the great talent we have in the area, but I take on the job with complete seriousness in a labor of love.
You have all worked your tails off, and it showed night in and night out. For you seniors, you may have put on that jersey for the last time, but may you never forget what you did in honor of the name on the front.
I hope you’ll all look back on this season with joy and remember all that you’ve accomplished. I selfishly hope you’ve saved newspaper clippings of a photo or a story about your favorite team. Not because I wrote it—okay, maybe it’s a little because I wrote it—but because it’s a piece of you and your history.
So once more, congratulations to all of our area teams. It’s been a crazy, beautiful ride, and I can’t wait to do it with you all again next season.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
