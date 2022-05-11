IF THE HAT FITS: Closing the book on the 2021-2022 year in sports

Well, we made it. Somehow, someway, we've made it to the end of an exciting athletic calendar.
And what a school year it has been. I've talked about it a little bit in this column the last few weeks. But now actually sitting down and realizing it's all over has made me reminisce on all the fun that we've had together in the last nine months.
From state tournaments to state championships, from all district to all state honors, and from heart-stopping wins to heart-breaking losses, we've kind of seen it all this school year. And it's been an absolute honor to be the one helping tell the stories of our incredible student athletes.
I take my job very seriously. As a one-man sports department, I wish I had the power to be in multiple places at one time. Alas I cannot, but I still try to make it to every event that I can. Heck, in the last two weeks, I think I've traveled close to 1,000 miles around the state of Oklahoma.
But I thoroughly enjoy what I do, and have met some amazing people along the way. From our incredible student-athletes, to hard-working coaches, and fantastic parents and fans, it's been great to get to talk, visit, and get to know you all. I always brag about how special our area is, and it's the people that help fuel that sentiment.
We have now arrived at the summer break. Although, there won't be much of a break as I know athletes and teams will still be hard at work getting back in the lab to prepare for the next season. I too have some things I'll be working on and doing to help come back stronger in my game as well.
To the seniors, it has been a great ride. Thank you for all that you have done for your teams, schools, and communities. I joked that I've gotten pretty attached to this senior class after covering them for a few years, but it's honestly true too.
I've been in this job long enough to have watched you all grow into accomplished young men and women, and know that your future is very bright. You will be missed immensely, but know that you're always welcome back here at home.
And to the players that will be returning, and the ones that are joining your high school teams for the first time, the hard work starts now. The teams before you have set the bar, now go and make your own mark.
What you do this summer will help propel you into the next season, and I can't wait to be there to tell all these new stories of which you're beginning to write.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
