IF THE HAT FITS: Celebrating the boys of fall — baseball

And here we are once again.
We are unveiling the latest McAlester News-Capital all area teams, with fall baseball taking center stage first.
Although this year felt a little more normal than last fall season, there were still a lot of trial and tribulations area teams had to go through as they battled the elements as well as the continuing impacts of COVID-19.
But through it all, these teams have preserved, with players making big impacts out on the field.
Our area athletes played some really tough schedules, playing a combined 81 games versus ranked teams — while also earning various rankings themselves.
That’s a lot of talent clashing each and every time they step out onto the diamond.
There have been a lot of exciting moments, from home run blasts, to run-rule victories, and walk-off celebrations — all adding in to the thrill of yet another season.
And it’s been a lot of fun for everyone involved. But now comes the hardest part of my job: selecting the all area team.
I say this every time, but it’s because it’s true — I don’t take this task lightly. I pour over stats, stress over selections, and wish I could put each and every athlete’s name on the list.
Every single one of you has so much to be proud of, whether you were the one that hit the walk off shot, or you were lifting your teammates up after a broken play. No matter the case, there’s a reason it’s a team. It takes all working together as one to function properly.
And while your seasons may have ended earlier than you would have liked them to, you can still count it as a success. You went out every day with the focus to get better and give it your all — and that’s the mark of great players and teams.
Plus, a fun thing about the sport is that we’ll get another season in the spring, so I can already see you all getting back to work and gearing up for when that time comes around.
So, congratulations to all our area athletes and teams on making it through yet another fall baseball season. You have all made your schools and communities so very proud, as you represented the name stitched on the front of your jersey.
Enjoy the moment, and enjoy the offseason. And we’ll see you all again in the spring.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.